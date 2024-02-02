Former Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer urged to take chance against boyhood club

Archer, who joined the Blades from Villa in an £18million deal last summer, netted just his third Premier League goal of the season when the clubs first met before Christmas.

The 22-year-old has started only one league match since as Wilder, who replaced Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane two months ago, has tinkered with his attacking line.

“They all have to produce,” said Wilder when asked about Archer’s chances for the weekend. “They all get opportunities and there have been opportunities for Cam as well, like at Gillingham (in the FA Cup).

“I’m not a subscriber to players feeling sorry for themselves. Whether you start, whether you are sub, whether you get 70 minutes or 10 minutes it is a massive opportunity.

“Cam is in the mix for the game. He was better second half at Villa. It is quite difficult for young players to go back to their parent club, or the club they grew up with and produce a performance.

“He scored. So he is in the mix and we have to get selection right, as well as the formation.”

Wilder expects January loan signing Ben Brereton Diaz to be available after the January loan signing from Villarreal was taken off at half-time in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury.

“It was a difficult decision, considering the impact Ben was having on the game and the impact he has had on the team,” he said.

“But we can’t afford to lose him. We made that sensible decision and he will be OK for the weekend.”