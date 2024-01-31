Comment: New Tom Fellows contract key for West Brom on two fronts

Given past experiences, where Albion's blossoming young stars have been picked off before making a real impact at The Hawthorns, there was a real worry that Fellows could join that list.

As it transpired, the flying winger, who has this season burst onto the Baggies scene after cutting his teeth on loan at League Two strugglers Crawley Town, penned a new three and a half year deal last week, to quell any concerns of a departure on a free transfer in the summer.

The comments from the youngster after penning his new deal were particularly refreshing. He outlined that Albion was the best place for his development, where he can gain regular minutes and valuable experience in the Championship, or hopefully, the Premier League next season.

To compliment this, Carlos Corberan's comments following the news underlined how much Fellows is valued at the club.

West Brom starlet Tom Fellows pens new long-term contract

For Albion fans, they're just happy to see Fellows tied down and are excited to see him continue to give Championship full backs the run around.