Matt Maher: Ferocious West Midlands Derby rivalry is more than worth the wait

Only once has there been longer. When Wolves travelled to The Hawthorns, in February, 1924, it was the first time the great rivals had met in nearly 13 years, a hiatus which included a World War in the middle.

That fixture was also an FA Cup tie with Wolves, then of the Third Division North, holding First Division Albion to a 1-1 draw.

Perhaps that statistic will provide optimism for Albion supporters, who now find their team the clearest underdogs they have been in a Black Country derby since probably 1949 – the last time they faced Wolves when in a lower division.

Not that the favourites tag is sitting easily with some Wolves fans, who know their team are stronger but are also most aware of recent history and the fear that if something can go wrong against the Baggies, it probably will.

The two most recent meetings, played behind closed doors in a Covid-impacted campaign which often had the air of a box-ticking exercise, might have felt like derbies in name only but rather hammered home the point.

Albion only won five matches in the 2020-21 Premier League season but one of them was against Wolves, one of just three teams not to beat them.

“I’m a bit worried after that result,” remarked a Wolves-supporting friend who tends to lean toward the more pessimistic in nature after Monday’s 0-0 draw at Brighton.

“That was only our third clean sheet of the season,” he explained. “What are the chances of us keeping another now on Sunday?!”

That’s the thing about derbies. No matter the circumstances, they amplify everything. Each emotion is exaggerated just that bit much more than normal.