Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez

Conceded twice but also made some rather tricky saves look relatively easy. His handling and sweeping up were both excellent.

Assured 7

Ezri Konsa

The pick of Villa’s back four. Has done a steady job at right-back and looked confident in attack here but really needs to be moved back into the centre.

Impressive 7

Diego Carlos

Perhaps fortunate to get away with the handball. Fair to say the past two matches have not been his best, though he kept plugging away.

Uncertain 6

Clement Lenglet

It would be wrong to be too harsh on a player who, having barely played all season, started three times in a week. Still, this was a struggle.

Shaky 5

Alex Moreno

A threat in attack as always but less certain in defence and his passing was iffy. Needed to do a better job of helping out Lenglet at times.

Mixed 6

Leon Bailey

Increasingly the man Villa turn to when they need a goal. Opened the scoring here and was a threat all afternoon.

Livewire 7

Douglas Luiz

An improvement on his performance at Manchester United. Held his nerve to, just about, score the penalty which won the game.

Winner 6

John McGinn

Tried to drive Villa on but didn’t have everything his own way. Denied by James Trafford in the second half.

Scrap 6

Jacob Ramsey

Showed signs of returning to form with some driving runs into the box. But the final produce was too often lacking and he missed a golden chance.

Moments 6

Moussa Diaby

Scored his first Premier League goal in more than a month but should really have left Villa Park with the matchball after missing several glorious chances.

Wasteful 6

Ollie Watkins

Didn’t celebrate his birthday with a goal but did set up Villa’s opening two, taking his assist tally for the season to eight. A constant menace.

Energy 7

substitutes

Pau Torres (for Lenglet, 62) 6; Jhon Duran (for Diaby, 82); Leander Dendoncker (for Bailey, 90+3). Subs not used: Chambers, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Marschall (gk), Proctor (gk).