Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2 - Player Ratings
Matt Maher gives his player ratings following the 3-2 win over Burnley.
Emi Martinez
Conceded twice but also made some rather tricky saves look relatively easy. His handling and sweeping up were both excellent.
Assured 7
Ezri Konsa
The pick of Villa’s back four. Has done a steady job at right-back and looked confident in attack here but really needs to be moved back into the centre.
Impressive 7
Diego Carlos
Perhaps fortunate to get away with the handball. Fair to say the past two matches have not been his best, though he kept plugging away.
Uncertain 6
Clement Lenglet
It would be wrong to be too harsh on a player who, having barely played all season, started three times in a week. Still, this was a struggle.
Shaky 5
Alex Moreno
A threat in attack as always but less certain in defence and his passing was iffy. Needed to do a better job of helping out Lenglet at times.
Mixed 6
Leon Bailey
Increasingly the man Villa turn to when they need a goal. Opened the scoring here and was a threat all afternoon.
Livewire 7
Douglas Luiz
An improvement on his performance at Manchester United. Held his nerve to, just about, score the penalty which won the game.
Winner 6
John McGinn
Tried to drive Villa on but didn’t have everything his own way. Denied by James Trafford in the second half.
Scrap 6
Jacob Ramsey
Showed signs of returning to form with some driving runs into the box. But the final produce was too often lacking and he missed a golden chance.
Moments 6
Moussa Diaby
Scored his first Premier League goal in more than a month but should really have left Villa Park with the matchball after missing several glorious chances.
Wasteful 6
Ollie Watkins
Didn’t celebrate his birthday with a goal but did set up Villa’s opening two, taking his assist tally for the season to eight. A constant menace.
Energy 7
substitutes
Pau Torres (for Lenglet, 62) 6; Jhon Duran (for Diaby, 82); Leander Dendoncker (for Bailey, 90+3). Subs not used: Chambers, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Marschall (gk), Proctor (gk).