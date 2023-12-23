West Brom receive big Daryl Dike boost

Dike took part in full training on Friday for the first time since rupturing his Achilles eight months ago and though he will not feature in Saturday’s match at Middlesbrough or the Boxing Day visit of Norwich, head coach Carlos Corberan has not ruled out the US international possibly featuring in games with Leeds and Swansea over the New Year weekend.

The 23-year-old's return will be timely, with the Baggies having recently lost forward Josh Maja to a serious ankle injury. In a further boost, Corberan confirmed John Swift is available to face Middlesbrough after undergoing a scan on the hamstring problem which forced him to miss the last two matches.

But it is the news on Dike, who has been limited to just 27 appearances since joining from Orlando City for £7million in January last year, which is most significant.

Corberan is conscious of not pushing the player too hard, too soon but did promise to keep putting pressure on the club’s medical staff, who have been co-ordinating his recovery.

“We will see when we can add him to the squad. The faster the better. There are possibilities,” said Corberan.

“If you tell me we can’t have him against Middlesbrough and Norwich neither, then I will try my best to have him against Leeds, or if not then Swansea.

“That is my dream but maybe not the real situation. Day-by-day, so let’s see. If not, it will be January. When? The faster the better.”

Asked if the FA Cup tie with Aldershot on January 7 might mark a possible return date, Corberan replied: “Hopefully I can give him minutes before. If not before, then that day.

“As soon as he is ready I will give him the minutes because he needs the minutes and the team needs his minutes. It will be win-win. I need to have the medical go-ahead to use him.”

Corberan continued: “I intend to put pressure on my medical staff because that is part of my job.

“I’d like to have him ready to help the squad but at the same time I know I need to respect the process of his recovery.

“If you asked would I like to have him ready for the next four games? I would love to have it. Is it a possibility? They have told me they need to keep evaluating him day-by-day.”