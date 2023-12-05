The West Brom debrief: Baggies making progress but hit by sense of deja vu

Carlos Corberan’s men earned no points but no shortage of admiration for a exceptionally hard-working performances against the Foxes, as the stand-out side in the Championship were limited to very little.

The hosts deserved more, and were stung in the late stages for having a go at all three points. Here is the Baggies debrief as we reflect on a fascinating but ultimately disappointing afternoon.

Progress?

Not a very obvious sign of progress having claimed no points and lost ground on the top four but, from a psychological point of view, Albion could be all the better for those late circumstances.

It’s a lesson and it’s one that went against the Baggies. But Corberan, both publicly and privately, shared his pride with his players at how they pushed on at 1-1.

What that probably gives Albion’s squad is real clarity in the head coach’s backing and expectations. Corberan didn’t go crazy and look for excuses and those to blame after the approach failed, instead he encouraged.

That should mean no battle scars, but provide players with yet more courage in their convictions next time around.