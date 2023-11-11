Aston Villa v Fulham - Match preview

Unai Emery’s side have made Villa Park a fortress and as they prepare to welcome the test of Fulham, they know a win over the London side will see them equal a postwar record of 13 consecutive home league wins.

But Bailey expects sides to up their game when they travel to face Villa, so they can see an end to that winning run.

“You know it’s very difficult and each game’s going to get more and more difficult for us,” Bailey said.

“Fulham is a great team but we’re also a great team and we’ve been doing well so far, we just have to continue to work hard, stick to our game plan and execute our opportunities whenever we get them.

“So far we’ve been doing that and it’s been working for us so we just have to remain humble and do the same.

“Everyone knows we haven’t lost any league game at home here and everybody’s going to want to come here and show that they can beat us.

“We have to keep that in the back of our heads that each game is going to become more and more difficult.

“So we have to be tough and strong and stick together as a team and work hard and stick to the game plan as always.”

Villa did go 1-0 down to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night, but goals from Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins saw them fight back for a 2-1 win.

Bailey added: “There’s definitely a lot of confidence at home. We all know that.

“The main thing for us is we just have to play the football we know works for us – even when we are 1-0 down.

“We have to continue and carry on because we can pull back a goal.

“We know that. So we just continue, we never let our heads go down, and we push even harder than before the goal was scored.

“We know we have the team to score a goal or two.”

Bailey has been a regular for Villa this season and has found renewed form under Emery.

The Jamaican international has been impressed by his Spanish coach, who he says is pushing every player to improve as Villa look to go one better this season.

“He is very demanding on the whole team,” Bailey said.

“He is a great manager and he knows this squad has a lot of great potential.

“He wants the best for everybody – he wants the best for the club, for the fans, for the players and he wants the best for himself.

“So he pushes everybody, which is good.

“We have a good structure and a good understanding with each other.

“All the coaching staff have been brilliant.

“They let you know if they want you to work on something and they will have you do individual sessions if it’s needed.”