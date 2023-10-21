West Brom set to unite on Foundation Day as Carlos Corberan hails impact

Pictured (left to right) Marcus Harrison, Chris Gordon and Dave Lewis of WBA & England Powerchair Football squads, taken at a training session in West Bromwich, UK on 17 Aug 2023, ahead of the FIPFA 2023 Powerchair Football World Cup which is to be held in Sydney, Australia in October.

The milestone event for the 2023/24 campaign will see Albion Foundation staff unite to deliver sessions both before the game and at half-time to some of those most in need in the region.

There will be a presence at the fan zone and on the pitch at the interval during the Baggies’ clash with Plymouth in the Championship.

The Albion Foundation provides care and assistance to young children who require extra support, those at the other end of the age spectrum suffering with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, as well as fitness support and mental health care. The care is heavily reliant on fundraising and the club are looking for help through their website and on the day.

Head coach Carlos Corberan knows the influence and impact of the Albion Foundation is widespread and believes its work should never be undervalued.

“From when I arrived here I knew I was in one of the clubs in terms of the foundation that is very, very proactive and one of the most important foundations in the country,” Corberan said.

“The fact you are manager of the first team does not mean you don’t have to give it the value. We know it is Foundation Day and the foundation makes very special things – and three of our players have played in the final against France in the wheelchair, it means we are maybe the most important place in the country for players developed.

“It has a lot of value, it is so important, sometimes it’s a lot of attention on just football, no? Sometimes different type of football is less, but the work the Foundation is doing, and the way these people are beating a lot of adversity is a massive example for ourselves too.

“To have one Foundation working with such determination – I was talking with the head of Foundation to know the work they are doing and the impact of the lives they are doing, is a very, very huge thing and you always need to recognise this and be proud to be part of this club.”

One of the foundation’s proud sections is the Powerful Football Club, three members of which – Chris Gordon, Dave Lewis and Marcus Harrison – have represented England in the Powerchair World Cup in Australia.

They reached this morning’s final but fell agonizingly short of the trophy after a 2-1 penalty shootout defeat to France.

Corberan was following the final either side of his pre-match press conference this morning and, as a big family man, knows the importance of the work carried out by staff to those that need it.