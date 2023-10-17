West Brom's Erik Pieters setting the example for young players

Erik Pieters joined West Brom last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dutchman Pieters, 35, has become a feature in the Albion line-up since checking into The Hawthorns as a free transfer 13 months ago.

The former Stoke and Burnley left-back is now three appearances from racking up 50 games for the Baggies and despite his advancing years has been reliable both in availability and performance. The head coach described how Pieters attacks every training session like it could be his last – something younger players would be wise to adopt.

“Pieters has experience, of a clever player of 35 years old, he has a very good game and tactical understanding,” Corberan said.

“He still has the desire of an 18-year-old. If physically these players can avoid injuries then they are players you can enjoy a lot.

“Why? Because sometimes players are 23 or 25 years old they are watching all the life still in front of him, and he says ‘why do I have to do this today? I will do it next year’ or ‘tomorrow when I want to’ because they see a massive career in front of them.

“With Pieters it is not the same, because he loves football, he knows he doesn’t know what happens in the next year or next months. When they love football and in the last part of their career, every day is one they will give their best. It’s exactly like this. Some players no, some yes.

“We renewed him because he’s a player in the group of ‘yes’.”

Pieters, who penned a one-year deal in the summer, spent most of his time as a central defensive option for Corberan and has particularly excelled on the left of a back three.

The former Netherlands international has played more than 300 games in English football having marked a decade on these shores this year.

Corberan insisted his near-decade long spell as a Premier League regular did not happen by accident and shows the defender’s quality.

But the head coach admitted Pieters has had to adapt towards the latter part of his career. He sees the left centre-back in a back three as perfect for Pieters to defend with less space to cover.

“For me without any type of doubt you are only in the Premier League for 10 years – to make one career making minutes and not (just) being in the squad – if you are an excellent player,” was Corberan’s assessment. “If not it is impossible to be in the best league in football, literally impossible.

“Now he has suffered one transition as a player. He has versatility, but he never played as a centre-back before, more as a left-back, even some games as a winger, but no – his position was left-back in the Premier League.

“When you start to add years to your legs you are going to lose resources you had before, probably he’s not capable of playing as a left-back in the Premier League right now, that’s why he is in the Championship.

“In the Championship, for me, he can play as a left-back and a centre-back. If you put him in a line of five he has less space to cover and this has helped him. If you ask me his best positions, it’s a centre-back in a line of three.”

Albion aren’t short of central defensive options, even after losing Dara O’Shea in the summer. Pieters has regularly played alongside Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre this term, with Kyle Bartley another experienced option and Caleb Taylor at the other end of his career.

Pieters’ ability as a left-back option to compete with Conor Townsend is another feather in his cap as Adam Reach recovers from a long-term injury, though Matt Phillips as a wing-back is currently first choice on that flank, with Pieters more often part of a back three.

“Can he play centre-back in a line of four? Yes,” Corberan added. “Can he play left-back in a line of four? Yes. In the Championship, yes. He would need adaptation in the positions.

“I am training him in both positions, left-back in the line of four from the beginning because I don’t want him to lose the habit, especially analysing our squad because we have him as a centre-back and four more, Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley and Caleb.

“You see what you have, we lost Adam Reach in pre-season, a player ready to work as left-back, I have to work him (Pieters) as left-back because we only have Townsend as specific left-back.”