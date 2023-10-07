West Brom sweat on John Swift injury

John Swift (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Attacking midfielder Swift scored the opener, his sixth goal of the season, at St. Andrew's before the visitors were controversially pegged back from a highly-contentious penalty.

The Baggies went on to lose 3-1 with a late third sealing the deal for the hosts ahead of the international break, by which point Albion had also lost in-form Swift to add to more injury woes to attacking players for Carlos Corberan.

Swift will go for a scan to assess the severity of the muscle problem.

Albion are already missing striker duo Daryl Dike, until the new year, and Josh Maja until mid-November at the earliest. Jeremy Sarmiento will be sidelined until after the resumption of the international break and any Swift issue would leave just Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante as recognised senior attackers.

"If I'd have known he was going to get injured, I'd have taken him off and not Wallace," said a frustrated Corberan. "In football, you never know. He was fine, nobody asked for the change, and then he suffered an injury in the calf.

"It's too early. It's true that now we are suffering some injuries to attacking players. Maja, Sarmiento, maybe now him. It increases the challenge."

Swift is leading the charge for Albion in front of goal this term and having taken his tally for the campaign to six goals he is already just one goal off his haul for the entirety of last season. It took until April last term for Swift to reach six goals.

Academy graduate Tom Fellows, 20, replaced Swift with a lack of other options but the youngster impressed on a rare experience of Championship action.