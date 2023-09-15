Crystal Palace concerned about fitness of Marc Guehi ahead of visit to Aston Villa

Scotland's Che Adams and England's Marc Guehi

Guehi was forced off at half-time during England’s 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday.

England boss Gareth Southgate is hopeful that his injury won’t be serious, although he remains a doubt heading into the weekend.

Southgate said: “He was just feeling something at half-time. We hope it’s not too bad but he wasn’t able to carry on.” The defender has been a key player for Palace, who have amassed seven points from their opening four matches of the campaign.

If he misses out, deadline day signing Rob Holding could be in line for his debut, while Chris Richards and James Tomkins are also options.

Eberechi Eze earned his second international cap when he was introduced for the final 19 minutes at Hampden Park. Eze has translated his stellar form from last term into the current campaign, and looks to have filled the void left by Wilfried Zaha, along with Michael Olise, when he returns from injury.

Another Palace player who has hit a rich vein of form in the early stages of the season has been Odsonne Edouard.

The French forward bagged a brace in Palace’s 3-2 win over Wolves before the international break to extend his season tally to four in all competitions.

Edouard has scored three in the Premier League and is already just two shy of equalling last season’s tally.

Villa Park has not been a happy hunting ground for the Eagles.