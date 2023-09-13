Injured Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia left out of European squad

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings picked up his injury against Newcastle United

Both are expected to miss the majority of the campaign after sustaining serious knee injuries last month.

Argentine international Buendia suffered his injury in training on the eve of the season, while England defender Mings was carried off at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Villa registered their 25-man squad for the competition yesterday, filling only 22 of the spots – as well as including multiple youngsters beyond that on ‘list B’.

Kortney Hause has also not made the list, despite being eligible to fill one of the ‘locally-trained’ spaces. He barely featured on loan at Watford in the Championship last season.