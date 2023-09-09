Aston Villa's Alex Moreno returns to training following injury

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara and Aston Villa's Alex Moreno

The left-back had been out since suffering a hamstring injury in May but is now ready to return to action.

Moreno made 19 Premier League appearances after becoming boss Unai Emery’s first signing when he joined in a £13million move from Real Betis in January, establishing himself as a regular starter before his injury.

He will now provide competition for Lucas Digne, who has enjoyed a largely impressive start to the season, while also giving Emery another option at the back.

Villa also hope to welcome back Jacob Ramsey in the next few weeks, with the midfielder close to completing his recovery from the foot injury sustained while playing for England under-21s in the summer.