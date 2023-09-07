Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Goals galore for Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United on opening weekend

FootballPublished: Comments

It was an entertaining opening weekend for Shropshire’s women’s football teams on Sunday, with 16 combined goals between the three games, writes Ryan Robinson.

The weekend’s highlight was AFC Telford United continuing from where they left off last season with a 5-1 victory against newly-promoted Coventrians in West Midlands League Division One North.

A brace from Abi Beady, followed by strikes for Romille Evans, Jemma Smith and Debutant Abby White, secured the Bucks all three points despite a last-minute consolation goal from Maireade McMenemy.

On the victory, manager Sean Evans said: “Fantastic win for the team. The conditions were intense with the heat, which took its toll in the second half.”

Meanwhile, a monster comeback from Shrewsbury Town ensured they triumphed over Knowle on their West Midlands League Premier Division debut.

Goals from Demi-Lee Rolph and Sarai Jhene McDonald got Knowle off to a perfect start, but Salop rained on their parade in the second half through efforts from Katie Doster, Kimberly Bebbington and Zoe Child.

On the half-time team talk’s effect, skipper Doster said, “We went through some bits at half-time and knew what we needed to do; it was great.”

It was an emotional day for Shifnal Town as well, as they marked their first competitive game after the passing of defender Danielle Jones with a 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion in the West Midlands Premier.

Shifnal went in at half-time 1-0 up through a Jenna Boddison strike, but faltered in the second, conceding three goals in 20 minutes from Hajra Mahmood (two) and Millie Drinkhall.

A Boddison goal started the comeback, but all hopes of gaining a point ended when they missed a penalty.

Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town FC
AFC Telford United

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News