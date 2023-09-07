Goals galore for Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United on opening weekend

The weekend’s highlight was AFC Telford United continuing from where they left off last season with a 5-1 victory against newly-promoted Coventrians in West Midlands League Division One North.

A brace from Abi Beady, followed by strikes for Romille Evans, Jemma Smith and Debutant Abby White, secured the Bucks all three points despite a last-minute consolation goal from Maireade McMenemy.

On the victory, manager Sean Evans said: “Fantastic win for the team. The conditions were intense with the heat, which took its toll in the second half.”

Meanwhile, a monster comeback from Shrewsbury Town ensured they triumphed over Knowle on their West Midlands League Premier Division debut.

Goals from Demi-Lee Rolph and Sarai Jhene McDonald got Knowle off to a perfect start, but Salop rained on their parade in the second half through efforts from Katie Doster, Kimberly Bebbington and Zoe Child.

On the half-time team talk’s effect, skipper Doster said, “We went through some bits at half-time and knew what we needed to do; it was great.”

It was an emotional day for Shifnal Town as well, as they marked their first competitive game after the passing of defender Danielle Jones with a 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion in the West Midlands Premier.

Shifnal went in at half-time 1-0 up through a Jenna Boddison strike, but faltered in the second, conceding three goals in 20 minutes from Hajra Mahmood (two) and Millie Drinkhall.