Brick thrown at Aston Villa bus on motorway

Villa’s bus was attacked on the way back from their 3-1 victory over Burnley this evening.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Lancashire Police confirmed a brick was thrown from a footbridge near junction 10 of the M65, which struck the windscreen and caused damage. Nobody was hurt.

Two goals from Matty Cash and one from Moussa Diaby had seen Villa win 3-1 at Turf Moor earlier in the day.

A statement from Burnley on Twitter read: “Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.

“Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible.”

