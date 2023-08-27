Brick thrown at Aston Villa bus on motorway

Aston Villa's Matty Cash scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Lancashire Police confirmed a brick was thrown from a footbridge near junction 10 of the M65, which struck the windscreen and caused damage. Nobody was hurt.

Can you help? Were you travelling along the M65 near J10 today (Sunday) at around 5.15pm? We are asking for dashcam footage/information after a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the Aston Villa team bus. Info? Call 101, quoting log 480. More here: https://t.co/9BigoW0p3J pic.twitter.com/tOl16M5927 — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) August 27, 2023

Two goals from Matty Cash and one from Moussa Diaby had seen Villa win 3-1 at Turf Moor earlier in the day.

A statement from Burnley on Twitter read: “Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.

“Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.



Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.



We strongly condemn this behaviour and will… — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 27, 2023