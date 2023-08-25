Notification Settings

Lucas Digne’s future is unclear with Aston Villa

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Unai Emery has admitted Lucas Digne’s Villa future remains uncertain as the transfer window enters its final week.

Lucas Digne (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Villa were prepared to move Digne on this summer but have been unable to recruit a replacement, while the France international’s impressive form is also prompting a rethink.

Digne set up three goals in Wednesday’s 5-0 win at Hibernian and is currently the club’s only fit senior left-back with Alex Moreno currently out injured. Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, a Villa target, is also now facing several weeks out with a thigh problem.

Boss Unai Emery believes Digne, who is understood to be happy at Villa, is now “more closer to staying” but has refused to completely rule out an exit. Nice have registered their interest in the 30-year-old, should he be allowed to depart, along with several clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

