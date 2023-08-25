Lucas Digne’s future is unclear with Aston Villa

Villa were prepared to move Digne on this summer but have been unable to recruit a replacement, while the France international’s impressive form is also prompting a rethink.
Digne set up three goals in Wednesday’s 5-0 win at Hibernian and is currently the club’s only fit senior left-back with Alex Moreno currently out injured. Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, a Villa target, is also now facing several weeks out with a thigh problem.
Boss Unai Emery believes Digne, who is understood to be happy at Villa, is now “more closer to staying” but has refused to completely rule out an exit. Nice have registered their interest in the 30-year-old, should he be allowed to depart, along with several clubs in the Saudi Pro League.