Aston Villa considering swoop for Leeds United's Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams

The USA international is a target for Unai Emery, but has been sidelined since March with a hamstring injury and is not expected to be fit until next month.

Emery is open to adding another midfielder after Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson departed last month. Villa are also prepared to sell Leander Dendoncker, just a year after he joined from Wolves, should they receive a suitable offer.

Another of the club’s midfielders, Finn Azaz, has signed a contract extension and joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the season. The 22-year-old helped the Devon club win promotion from League One last term.