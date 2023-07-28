Caleb Taylor: West Brom youngsters gained valuable experience in Forest Green Rovers defeat

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan named a young Baggies side ahead of tomorrow's pre-season outing at Bolton Wanderers - with Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Josh Griffiths and Caleb Taylor the most senior players in the side.

Despite the disappointment of a defeat - Taylor insisted it was a positive night for Albion.

He said: "We’re disappointed losing, but I think we got quite a lot out of it." He said.

"Considering we’ve got quite a young team against a good League Two side, it’s given us a lot of experience.

"Also, playing 90 minutes is good for the season ahead and getting ready for the start of the campaign.

"Even though it was a really young side today, the gaffer is going to have to use some of us this year and these are the games to give our all and take our chance and give ourselves the best chance possible to impress him."

Taylor has been one of the young Baggies who have played more than most in the pre-season friendlies.

He started at Burton Albion on Saturday alongside Cedric Kipre - and now he is keen to do all he can to appear in the Championship.

He added: "Physically, pre-season has been hard, but that’s what pre-season is all about. I’ve learned quite a lot already and I feel really good going into the season.