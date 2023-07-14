Aston Villa preparing new offer for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby after rejected bid

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

The club are prioritising the 24-year-old this summer and have been monitoring him for some time.

It is believed the German side are holding out for £50million, with Villa set to continue negotiations for the forward.

Diaby has previously been watched by Arsenal Newcastle and Manchester United, but Villa are keen to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

The French international can play on either wing and also through the middle and will add significant attacking talent to Villa’s squad.