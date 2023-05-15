Carlos Corberan felt West Brom 'magic'

Carlos Corberan

The Albion boss' late October arrival sparked an upturn in results as the Baggies' Championship campaign rapidly transformed from relegation-battling to play-off hunting.

Corberan, 40, was quickly blown away by support from the club's faithful and explained the connection is not something he or other managers are always able to enjoy.

"I will be honest with you – I have felt like this, that it is something magical, from the first day. I don't know why," said Corberan.

"Sometimes you can have this connection, and sometimes it doesn't appear. Sometimes you can spend two or three years, or two or three months, and you still don't connect enough.

"I have here one level of support from the fans that make me feel as though I have a high level of responsibility to give to them the best. This is my feeling.

"I have felt at home from my very first day here. From the first day in the training ground, and in the stadium."

Corberan returned to England from Greece following his brief stint in charge of giants Olympiakos, who he switched to having lost the Championship play-off final with Huddersfield.

But a return to England, where he has now worked for Leeds United as well as the Terriers, was high on the agenda for the Spaniard.

"It was like a dream, living here – for the language, for the type of life and especially, of course, for the football," the head coach continued. "To be here in England, you feel like you are in one of the most important countries in the world.

"It's one of the most important languages in the world, one of most popular, people all over the world do business in English. They use English to connect. When you're here, you always feel the progress of life.