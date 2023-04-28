Aston Villa determined to bounce back from Man Utd loss

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward

The Villans welcome Women’s Super League leaders United to the Bescot Stadium sitting 14 points adrift in fifth. Villa were thumped 5-0 in the reverse fixture in December, adding 18 points in the 10 games since, and boss Ward wants her side to use the loss to spur themselves on tonight.

She said: “Absolutely (we learnt lessons) and it hurt, I’m not going to lie. I think that has to be a motivation this weekend.

“We weren’t at our best, we’ve got a very different-looking team to that last game, it’s one we definitely have reflected on and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Ward’s squad was boosted in January by the additions of Lucy Staniforth and fellow midfielder Jordan Nobbs.