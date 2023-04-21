Unai Emery: Ollie Watkins Aston Villa contract talks can wait

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (centre right) celebrates

The boss is keen for the in-form striker to get an extended contract and will also speak to veteran full-back Ashley Young about his future.

But with just seven matches to go and sixth-placed Villa in the thick of the race for Europe, Emery wants all attention for now to be on performances.

He said: “We have seven matches to play and deserve to be here in a key moment. We are playing for a new target and we have to be focused on it.

“Then of course we have time until the end of the season to speak about individual situations in the squad.”

Watkins returns to former club Brentford tomorrow looking to score in five straight matches for the second time this season.

The 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his existing deal, has already equalled his best Premier League goal tally of 14 for the season, after netting 11 in the last 12.

Emery said: “The performances from everybody have been very good but we are going to analyse each situation for the player.