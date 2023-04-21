Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery: Ollie Watkins Aston Villa contract talks can wait

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Unai Emery claims talks over a new deal for Ollie Watkins can wait as Villa hunt European football.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (centre right) celebrates
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (centre right) celebrates

The boss is keen for the in-form striker to get an extended contract and will also speak to veteran full-back Ashley Young about his future.

But with just seven matches to go and sixth-placed Villa in the thick of the race for Europe, Emery wants all attention for now to be on performances.

He said: “We have seven matches to play and deserve to be here in a key moment. We are playing for a new target and we have to be focused on it.

“Then of course we have time until the end of the season to speak about individual situations in the squad.”

Watkins returns to former club Brentford tomorrow looking to score in five straight matches for the second time this season.

The 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his existing deal, has already equalled his best Premier League goal tally of 14 for the season, after netting 11 in the last 12.

Emery said: “The performances from everybody have been very good but we are going to analyse each situation for the player.

“Now is the moment to be focused on each match, in the next month in May we are going to speak about each individual situation.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News