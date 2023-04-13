Mile Jedinak believes discipline key to Aston Villa's rise

An unbeaten Premier League run of six wins from seven has seen Villa rocket up the top flight to sixth and well in European contention.
Former Villa Park midfielder Jedinak, now loan development coach, said: “It’s been fantastic, they are on a brilliant run at the moment. I don’t think anyone is getting carried away, there is a real focus there.
“There is a real discipline there in everything that is happening and that has been really encouraging to see.
“The atmosphere around Villa Park shows a sense of anticipation which is building and that is only helping the cause. That needs to carry on until the end of the season with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Let’s see where that gets us, it is being taken a step at a time and that will continue because there are tough games ahead and a lot of points to play for.”