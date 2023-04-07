Notification Settings

Unai Emery calls for 'no let-up' from Aston Villa

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery has called for no let-up as Villa aim to continue their charge by beating Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa climbed up to seventh thanks to a mid week win at Leicester
Villa host their struggling Midlands’ rivals tomorrow looking to record a fourth straight Premier League win for the first time since 2020.

Back-to-back away wins over Chelsea and Leicester have seen Emery’s men climb to seventh in the table and the Spaniard is eager to continue the run.

He said: “We’re not going to stop or relax. We’re going to focus on the match on Saturday because it’s going to be very difficult against Nottingham Forest. We want to be connected with the supporters at home.”

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara is due to be assessed after missing the win at Leicester. The France international had returned after nearly month out with an ankle injury against Chelsea but played only the first half.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

