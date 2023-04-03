Leicester v Aston Villa preview: Ambitious boss Unai Emery 'wants more'

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

In some regards, he had little choice. The scheduling of the head coach’s pre-Leicester press conference immediately after the completion of post-match duties at Stamford Bridge meant Emery was quickly answering questions about the Foxes.

But as a picture later posted on his own social media channels of Emery staring intently into a laptop on the drive home from London confirmed, the Spaniard’s mind usually works that way in any case. Celebrations are typically brief. It is always onto the next challenge.

“We don’t want to stop. We want more,” he wrote in the caption.

The same sentiments were echoed by his players, more than one of whom referenced a “big week” ahead, with the match at Leicester followed by Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest. After that, Wolves are the only remaining opponent on Villa’s schedule in the bottom half of the table. With European qualification an increasingly genuine aspiration, they cannot afford any slip-ups against lesser foe.

“It’s going to be quite difficult,” said Emery, when asked about Villa’s European chances. “Escaping from the bottom was difficult. To get the top ten was difficult and now to get the position for European position is going to be more difficult than the other objectives that we did.

“We are going to be ambitious and more demanding. But we have to be realistic about how we can do it.

“The win over Chelsea was key, we’re one step ahead. But on Tuesday we have to be very demanding. If we win on Tuesday, maybe we can speak after the match [about Europe]. The opportunities are going to be closer.”

Brendan Rodgers’ dismissal on Sunday afternoon might have thrown something of a curveball into Emery’s planning but in truth he and Villa should know all about the Foxes, following February’s chaotic 4-2 home defeat which ranks as the worst result of his reign.

That result was the first of a three-match losing streak which saw Villa concede 11 goals. In the five matches since their defence has been breached only once, through a contentious penalty in a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

“We have to respect every team and be consistent ourselves,” said Emery. “We lost against them (Leicester) only a few weeks ago. They are near the bottom but they have very good players. We know that.”

While the win at Stamford Bridge was impressive, Emery knows his team were far from perfect and wants them to be better in possession at the King Power Stadium.

“That is the key for Tuesday - defend like we did against Chelsea and to try to control the game more with the ball,” he said.