West Brom's Alex Palmer nominated for Championship player of the month

The stopper, who replaced David Button as Albion's number one earlier this season, has put in a number of fine displays in recent weeks.
And he has been nominated alongside four other players for the monthly award.
In five games across December, Palmer, conceded just two goals with both coming from the penalty spot.
And he also kept clean three clean sheets in wins over Rotherham, Bristol City and Preston as well as making a number of key saves.
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom, Sheffield United's Illiman Ndiaye and Swansea's Joel Piroe have also been nominated.