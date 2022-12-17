West Brom women are hoping to advance in the FA Cup

Aston Villa FC and Arsenal, at Villa Park, Birmingham..

The third round tie takes place tomorrow, with Albion looking for a place in the next round of the competition.

Wolves have been drawn with Super League side West Ham, while Villa face Solihull or AFC Fylde while Birmingham will take on Everton, if they can get past Huddersfield in their third round tie, which takes place in the New Year. Stoke will face Arsenal in the fourth round if they can get past Leeds this weekend.

The fourth round fixtures have been scheduled for January 29, while the final will be held at Wembley on May 14.

The freezing temperatures may play a part in whether the games this weekend, and early next week, take place after several fixtures across the pyramid were postponed.

Wolves are due to play on Tuesday in the Birmingham County Cup against Boldmere St Michaels, while Birmingham are due to feature in the Championship today against London City Lionesses.

Weather permitting, Sporting Khalsa will play Newcastle Town tomorrow in the Staffordshire County Cup, while Stourbridge face Sutton Coldfield Town in the Birmingham County Cup.

Last week, Villa fell to a 4-1 defeat to high-flying Arsenal in the Super League.

Kirsty Hanson gave Villa the lead but a Rachel Corsie own goal and a Vivianne Miedema volley gave Arsenal the advantage after 30 minutes.

Second-half strikes from Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs rounded off the win and saw Villa fall to defeat.