Former West Brom boss Darren Moore backs Carlos Corberan to succeed

The Baggies, currently in Corberan’s homeland Spain on a training camp, have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone under their new head coach.

Promotion-winning defender Moore, now manager of League One side Sheffield Wednesday, has crossed paths with former Leeds No.2 and Huddersfield chief Corberan during his time in Yorkshire.

Moore, who managed the club between 2018 and 2019, admits he was struck by the 39-year-old’s work rate and attention to detail. He told the Express & Star: “Yeah, for me, obviously you know I’ve been watching events unfold there at the club since I left and obviously it’s been an up and down time for the Albion. I’ve just I’ve always wanted the best for the football club.

“Having met Carlos, he’s a real top top guy, a real, real thoroughbred. He is very hard-working and very diligent with his work.

“He absolutely will squeeze the life out of everybody because of his work ethic, which I think is what the Albion need.

“I think what the club wants, which I’ve always consistently said, is the players buying into what he’s about, he’s very different, very, very different.

“He’ll work morning and afternoon sessions. It’ll be very diligent with the work, but he’s a real thoroughbred and his work ethic won’t be ever be called into question.

“His methods are straight and consistent.

“So hopefully the team, like I said, you know, they’ve got the players in the building, it’s everybody sort of going back to scratch, basics and allowing it to build it from within.

“Because certainly the skill and the experience is in the building, it’s just everybody wiping the slate clean and coming together and and performing to their full potential.”

