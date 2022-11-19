Ally Robertson: Play-offs are possible for West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There’s nobody to me that stands out in the Championship this season. If we can get on another run we can get into the play-offs or even the top two places.

I don’t think there is anybody that is absolutely above anybody else.

The other thing is all the teams can beat each other especially this season, but we look harder to beat now. It’s a little bit of a shame to have four weeks off after that, but if we can come back and do the same as against Stoke then everybody will believe we can get it.

It was a great day and performance against Stoke. In the first 10 minutes we actually started like the home team!

We were the side making things happen, whereas if you look back earlier in the season we were taking ages to get started and conceding early.

You could see straight away everything was there, you could see how we were trying to play. We almost scored in 30 seconds, this time when we put the ball in the box there were players there. The quality was back to how we should be at the Albion.

And as I’ve always said, if you keep a clean sheet then you’ve got a chance.

Three clean sheets is a massive turnaround defensively. Carlos Corberan must have been telling the players what they need to do at the back, he’s had a big influence.

Hopefully it will carry on, he can keep getting his messages across and we get results, the dressing room will get better, we’ve already seen the performances get better. It’s coming together.

What a goal it was by Brandon Thomas-Asante! When it was in the air I’m thinking ‘you’re going to bring it down and then what?’

Then all of a sudden he does that overhead and it’s like ‘what a bloody goal! How brilliant was that?’

It just shows, probably not confidence with him, he’s always 100 per cent and he’ll just do things like that, instinct and off the cuff.

He was playing well and I wanted him to score, even a tap-in would’ve been great, but to score like that was brilliant.

I can’t remember any goals like that in my day, it happens once in a while even now, will Thomas-Asante ever do that again? It happened at the right time for him and Albion.

I was speaking to Bomber and he said he could never get up that high!

He said his best was the Sheffield Wednesday goal away in the cup, it was on the telly, ball came over his head and he half-volleyed it in from about 20 yards out.