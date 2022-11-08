Carlos Corberan wants goals from all West Brom areas

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies’ new head coach has transformed the club’s fortunes with back-to-back 1-0 wins as a platform to belatedly kick-start the season.

A feature of the consecutive wins over Blackpool and QPR have been winning goals from set-pieces – a feature lost in time for Albion, who some years ago were leaders in that particular market with the likes of Jonas Olsson, Gareth McAuley and Craig Dawson.

Corberan is not set on Albion profiting solely from corners and free-kicks, but wants to increase the output from all attacking perspectives.

“In football in the end you have three options to score the goal, you have positional attacks, counter-attacks and set-pieces,” Corberan explained having been asked about the manner of Okay Yokuslu and Kyle Bartley match-winners.

“The more you nominate these moments, the more offensive team you are going to be with the second ball and the more you can score goals.

“For me every situation in football is important to manage, positional attacks, playing from the back, counter-attacks, when we recover the balls, and set-pieces.

“In any moment it’s more important than the other moment, but for me we have players to use (in) all the three moments and the key is to improve in all three moments towards one attacking dangerous team and one strong team in defence.”