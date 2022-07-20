Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Steve Bruce tells Preston to 'put their money where their mouth is' in Callum Robinson pursuit

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Steve Bruce has sounded a warning to Preston and told the Deepdale club to put their money where their month is in the pursuit of striker Callum Robinson.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Throughout the summer transfer window the Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns.

And Preston have emerged as a likely destination - with North End boss Ryan Lowe admitting they are keen on the forward, who has enjoyed multiple spells at Deepdale previously.

Media reports in the North West have suggest a deal is close for the striker to make the move, potentially on loan, but as far as Bruce is concerned they need to cough up to get the deal done.

He said; "I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it.

"They can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is."

Robinson hasn't featured in the last two matchday squads for Albion since being taken off early against Northampton with a knock - and Bruce provided an update on the injury.

He added: "He has got a dead leg it's nothing too sinister."

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News