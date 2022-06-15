Notification Settings

Fifa could rule on Aston Villa swoop for Rangers wonderkid Rory Wilson

By Matt Maher

Villa’s swoop for Rangers wonderkid Rory Wilson could become subject to a Fifa ruling.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has gone back to his old club for wonderkid Wilson
The 16-year-old, who scored 49 goals at youth level last season, has agreed terms on a contract at Villa Park which is due to become official on July 1.

But the failure of the two clubs to agree a fee means Wilson’s immediate future is likely to be determined by Fifa’s resolution committee.

Reports state Rangers’ view Wilson as contractually their player until December, meaning they should receive a transfer fee if he leaves this summer.

Should the case go to Fifa and it rules in Villa’s favour, they would only be required to pay the minimum training compensation of £112,000.

Villa have recruited aggressively for their academy in recent years and won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

