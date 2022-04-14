Daryl Dike feels wanted despite not playing for West Brom

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike was brought in by Valerien Ismael in January but shortly after joining the Baggies, he picked up a hamstring injury.

Since then, Bruce has come in, and while the American is yet to play under the current chief, he says they have a good relationship.

“Obviously when he came here, I was on the treatment table,” said Dike. “I was in the gym and doing things like that, but I wasn’t out there playing.

“He’s been very nice — he communicates with me all the time, checking up on me, making sure I’m happy and stuff like that.

“He’s very helpful with everything I need, and he makes me feel wanted.

“Every single day he comes in, he’s giving me tips in terms of not rushing myself back, making sure I’m in the right state of mind and physical state to be able to play to the best of my abilities.

“Even when I started playing and training for a little bit, he would come over and tell me tactics, tell me specific things that he thought were specific to me that could help my game and our team.

“Hearing a coach that has actually looked at you and wants to go and personalise different tactics, techniques and drills just for you is something that’s nice.

“It’s nice to have because it makes it seem like they actually care.”

Bruce had offered Dike the chance to return to the States while carrying out his rehabilitation.

The target man decided to stay but appreciated the gesture.

Dike added: “Steve kind of gave me the option, you know: ‘I think it’d be good for you in terms of going home, seeing your family. If you let us know where you are with your recovery, we’ll still send you your rehab and everything and stuff like that.’