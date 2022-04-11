West Brom keeper trio are set to battle it out for number one spot

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button

Current shot-stopper Sam Johnstone is set to leave the Baggies when his contract expires in June with Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton all understood to be chasing his signature. Bruce, though, has no plans to enter the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Instead, Albion are in talks to extend the contract of current number two Button – whose deal also expires at the end of the current of the campaign.

And they want him to compete with academy graduates Palmer and Griffiths for a place between the sticks next term. Button, 33, currently has 178 Championship appearances under his belt following spells with Brentford, Fulham and Albion.

Palmer – who has effectively been the Baggies’ number three this season – has previously impressed in League Two and League One during loans stints with Plymouth and Lincoln respectively.

Youngster Griffiths, meanwhile, has long been tipped as a future Albion number one.

The Hereford-born glovesman has also impressed in League Two and League One during temporary spells with Cheltenham and Lincoln.

Asked if Bruce may look at playing Button or Palmer now that it is highly likely Albion won’t finish in the play-offs this year, the boss said: “Yes, that could happen. The likelihood is that Sam is going to leave.

“But I have seen enough of the kid (Palmer) and Button has played more than 150 times in the Championship. He is a very, very, decent goalkeeper.

“I am quite happy with him and we are in discussions with him now over next year, and I hope that could be fruitful.”

Asked if either Button or Palmer will be number one next season, Bruce continued: “We are blessed in that department.

“The way I am at the minute, the way I think is to let them two go head-to-head.

“We have a good young one (Griffiths) who is on loan at Lincoln who we rate very very highly.

“So, it’s not really a big issue.

“I have to tell you it is a big issue losing Sam for nothing. That’s a big issue for me.

“But I have no problems with the others from what I see in training every day. They’d be fine.”

Last month Palmer played two games for Luton during an emergency loan.

Asked if that spell help convince him he is ready for the Championship, Bruce said: “He’s been out and done well everywhere he has been.

“It was a couple of games as an emergency at Luton.