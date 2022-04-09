Romaine Sswyers set for talks over West Brom future

Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

Sawyers’ current contract at The Hawthorns expires at the end of the current campaign.

But the Express and Star understands Albion have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

The boyhood Baggies fan is currently on loan at Stoke and won’t feature when the Baggies host Michael O’Neill’s side at The Hawthorns today.

But Bruce has left the door open for Sawyers to make an Albion return with the boss saying he’s always been a fan of the 30-year-old.

“He is in my thoughts,” Bruce said when asked about Sawyers’ future ahead of the Stoke game.

“I’ve always liked him as a player.

“I’ll sit down with him in the summer.

“He scored for Stoke in the week when he came on against Reading, he made a huge difference.

“The kid is a good footballer.”

Sawyers, a Saint Kitts and Nevis international, played 42 times under Slaven Bilic when the Baggies won promotion in 2020.

But he struggled for a regular place after the Croatian was sacked and was deemed surplus to requirements by ex-boss Valerien Ismael.

Sawyers can’t feature today under the terms of his loan agreement.

Stoke could ask Albion for permission to allow him to play. But Bruce made it clear he would say no if they did.

“I’d refuse if they asked, he won’t be playing,” the boss said.