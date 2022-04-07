Notification Settings

Andy Carroll keen to extend West Brom deal

By Jonny Drury

Andy Carroll would be delighted to sign a new deal to keep him at Albion next season – after rediscovering his love for the game in recent months.

Andy Carroll is open to staying at The Hawthorns behind the end of his contract (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 33-year-old signed a short term deal at The Hawthorns in January after Albion’s new recruit Daryl Dike suffered an injury on his debut.

And Carroll has quickly become a firm fans favourite with the Baggies faithful - for his tireless displays from the front.

He notched his second goal in Albion colours in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, and the former Liverpool and England front man insists he would be delighted to pen a new deal but he will have to wait and see what happens.

He said: “At the beginning of the season, it was really tough. The first couple of months I didn’t have a club.

“I was with the family and it was all alright but I did get a bit bored and felt I needed to get back in somewhere.

“I got back in at Reading and fell in love with the game again. Something switched in my head and I fell in love with the game again. It’s just great to be around the lads and on the pitch with them. I don’t know what it is but something switched and I needed to be back playing as hard as ever.

“That’s all I can do.

“I have just got to wait to see what happens. I would be delighted if I could but I’ve just got to wait and see.”

Carroll has turned out 11 times for Albion so far, scoring two goals - with his move to the club coming on the back of a short spell at Reading.

Since signing for the club Albion’s form has been more than indifferent - with fans becoming frustrated with the varying performances levels, underlined by Albion beating the top two - while dropping points at places like Birmingham.

