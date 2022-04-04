Steve Bruce wants to be main man at West Brom next season

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

The former Newcastle chief put pen-to-paper on an 18-month contract at The Hawthorns when he replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael as boss back in February.

The last time the Baggies handed out an 18-month deal to a manager was when Sam Allardyce took charge back in December 2021.

But the former England boss opted to walk away after just six-months.

That decision had led to speculation as to whether Bruce would stay at The Hawthorns.

But the 61-year-old has made it clear he wants to stay.

“I’ve really really enjoyed it,” Bruce said when asked if he wants to remain in charge next season.

“There is a bit of work to be done, but I’ve really enjoyed the seven or eight weeks. As far as I’m concerned. I’d love to stay.”

Bruce inherited a team that had completely lost its way during the final stages of Ismael’s tenure.

And it took the boss five games before he registered his first win as Baggies boss.

In that time Albion dropped out of the top six and into mid-table.

And Bruce says – if they finish outside the play-offs – he won’t be afraid to make sweeping changes this summer.

“If we finish mid-table like we are now then that’s not good enough for this club,” he continued. “We have to address it, have a look and see how we improve it, and what we do.

“I’m still assessing it. I haven’t seen three of our players who have been injured, two of them are maybe among our better players in (Matt) Phillips and (Daryl) Dike.

“I’ll take a full look at it and see what we’ve got to do.

“My sole focus at the minute is now, for the next couple of weeks. That’ll define itself.”

While Albion’s squad looks in need of a refresh, the vast majority of players at the club are on long-term deals making it difficult to move them on.

Bruce, though, admits the club may need to spend money to let players go – with the boss believing it may be important to spend more on outgoings than incomings.

“If we finish halfway in the division then this club shouldn’t accept that,” the boss reiterated.

“We’re going to have to make a bit of a change.

“And we all (the coaching staff and the board) have to be on the same hymn sheet.

“If you have to make changes you have to make changes.

“And I do feel we need a breath of fresh air through it. Absolutely.”

Bruce said a few weeks ago Albion had started to identify players who will become free agents this summer who he believes will improve the squad. When in charge of Birmingham, Bruce signed Johan Djourou, Nicklas Bendtner and Fabrice Muamba on loan from Arsenal – with those players going on to be key to Blues’ subsequent promotion.

“And the boss says he is comfortable working in that market.

“In the past, I took three players from Arsenal when I was at Birmingham who helped us get promoted,” Bruce added.

“I got a couple of free transfers. These days you don’t have to spend big money. It’s nice if you’ve got a little bit don’t get me wrong.