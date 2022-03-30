Turkish delight as Valerien Ismael job saves West Brom a packet

Valerian Ismael (Adam Fragley Getty Images)

Ismael was appointed Baggies boss last summer on a four-year deal but was sacked just eight months later having won only 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

With the 46-year-old’s departure coming so early in his contract, there had been fears Albion had to pay a hefty compensation figure to part with the former Barnsley boss.

But the Express & Star understands Ismael’s contract included a break clause which ensured they wouldn’t have to pay him for the duration of his contract if he was sacked.

It is believed Ismael was placed on gardening leave – therefore still receiving a monthly salary – following his departure.

But his gardening leave period ended and his salary stopped the moment he began employment with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas,

The former Bayern Munich defender was only out of work for eight weeks – with his swift return to management expected to have saved the Baggies a six-figure sum.

The terms of Ismael’s departure are expected to be similar to the compensation package agreed by Slaven Bilic when he was sacked in December 2020. The Croatian was initially placed on gardening leave.

But he was named manager of Chinese Super League Beijing Guoan just three weeks later – ending his contract with Albion.

Alongside Ismael, former Albion assistant manager Adam Murray has also joined Besiktas who were crowned Super Lig champions last season but are struggling in mid-table this term.