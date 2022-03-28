Matt Clarke: Honesty is the best policy for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Clarke challenges for the ball against Bristol City's Nahki Wells

But the defender insists those home truths can inspire the Baggies to a strong end to the season and potentially a place in the top six.

With eight games to go, Albion sit 12th in the Championship table, seven points outside the play-offs.

“We’ve needed some harsh words from the gaffer at times and among ourselves,” Clarke said following a run that has seen Albion win just three of their last 17 games.

“There’s been a few home truths told because that’s where we’re at.

“There’s enough of us here who are experienced enough to know it can’t always be happy, jolly, fun sessions. You have to do the nasty bits and we’ve been through those sessions now.”

Albion’s draw at Bristol City last time out looked to have ended any realistic hopes of winning promotion.

Clarke, though, insists the players aren’t giving up on a place in the top six.

“The points gap isn’t as big as maybe the table would suggest,” the Brighton loanee continued. “We know what we have to do and that we have to play a lot better if we’re going to bridge that gap.

“But game-by-game football can change very quickly.

“Anything can happen and we know there is a lot to do.

“But bring it on – what have we got to lose now?”

Clarke has arguably been Albion’s best player throughout March.

But the centre-back had to make do with a place on the bench for the defeats against Middlesbrough and Swansea at the end of February.

And he knows he has to keep playing well to retain his place in the side.

“I had a period when the manager first came in where I was playing, then a couple of games out of it and now I’m back in so it’s been mixed but I know what my role is within the team,” Clarke added.

“I’m trying to do that job to the best of my ability and when I get my chance I’ll continue to show what I can do.