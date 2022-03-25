Steve Bruce: Taylor Gardner-Hickman looking a perfect West Brom fit

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

A graduate of the club’s academy, Telford-born Gardner-Hickman came through the Baggies’ youth ranks as a right-sided winger but has been converted into central midfielder this season.

And his impressive displays were rewarded last week when he was called into the England under-20 squad for the first time.

Gardner-Hickman is hoping to feature in Poland tonight and against Germany at Colchester’s Community Stadium on Tuesday.

And Bruce says his call-up is great for the academy staff at Albion – with Gardenr-Hickman having first joined the club when he was just six years old.

“I’m delighted for Taylor that he’s been selected for England,” the 61-year-old said. “I’m also delighted for the club and the academy.

“It’s gives all of the staff at the academy who have put a lot of hard work into the kid that little bit of satisfaction.

“To get an England call at the age of 20 – he must be thinking the world is a great place.

“There’s nothing better as a manager than picking a young player who will give you energy, appetite and desire. That’s something all the supporters appreciate.

“The thing about Taylor is that he’s had to handle the situation this season. It’s not easy to come into a team which is a little bit short of confidence. It’s much easier putting a young lad in when the team is playing well.

“He’s had a wonderful start with me. He’s got to keep his feet on the ground which I’m sure he will, I’ll help keep his feet on the ground too.