Daryl Dike will be West Brom 'star' for years to come

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker, who joined the Baggies in a £7million deal from Orlando City in January, has seen his first few months at the club ruined by injury.

After putting in an impressive performance from the bench at QPR, Dike pulled his hamstring when making his full debut against Peterborough on January 22.

The American had been due to return at Bristol City on Saturday – with manager Steve Bruce hoping to include him among his substitutes.

But last Friday– in the build-up to that game – the striker felt a tweak to a tendon so was not risked.

Minor injuries like that are fairly common when coming back from hamstring strains like the one Dike suffered in January.

But his injuries aren’t the only setback the 21-year-old has faced since arriving at The Hawthorns.

Former boss Valerien Ismael was key to Dike joining Albion – with the duo having previously worked together at Barnsley.

Gourlay, though, insists Ismael’s departure won’t stop Dike being a huge success at the club.

“You’ll not meet a nicer player,” the chief executive said when asked about Dike.

“His energy is unbelievable.

“He’s here every day, he works incredibly hard, he’s a joy to be around.

“His appearance back on the pitch will lift the whole team.

“Anybody who has any concerns that he came only because of Val – he left (Barnsley) and went on to have another career and do fantastically well for Orlando.

“It wasn’t just West Brom who were tracking Dike, but we were able to move quite quickly, like with (Alex) Mowatt, because of that link.

“I have no doubt that he’ll be a future star of the football club, and I think the fans think that too.”

Dike – who had interest from a host of clubs in Serie A back in January – had been earmarked to play for an hour for Albion’s under-23s on Monday.

But speaking after the draw at Bristol City, Bruce said he felt it wouldn’t be right to risk the striker in that game.

“The idea was for him to play in the under-23s game on Monday at The Hawthorns,” the boss said.

“Unfortunately he was uncomfortable.

“It’s not quite the same injury. And we want to take every precaution we can.”

Meanwhile, former Albion boss Ismael is closing in on a return to management according to reports.

The Frenchman is believed to be the leading candidate to take charge of Besiktas in Turkey.

One of the biggest three clubs in the country, Besiktas currently sit eighth in the Super Lig table following a disappointing campaign.

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has also been linked with the Black Eagles. But he is also reportedly interesting Stoke if they part ways with Michael O’Neill.

Ismael, though, is understood to be the leading candidate with reports suggesting he has been offered a contract to take charge.

That contract is for 18 months with Beskitas having the option of a further year in their favour.