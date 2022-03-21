West Brom refuse to give up fight for play-off places

Alex Mowatt insists Albion will keep fighting for the play offs (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travelled to take on Bristol City on Saturday needing a win to realistically keep their hopes of promotion alive.

But following a dreadful first-half display they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nigel Pearson’s side. It could have been even worse for Bruce’s side with Adam Reach scoring with virtually the last kick of the game.

And the manager admits – with eight games to play – it’s now going to be hard for his side to gatecrash the top six.

“There is still hope, we’ll never give up but maybe the gap is now too much,” the 61-year-old said.

“We are reaching the stage where we have to win games to achieve our objective.

“We’ve only got eight games left and are seven points behind.

“Never say never. But it’s a big ask.”

Midfielder Mowatt insisted all Albion’s players will do everything they can to get into the top six even though the odds are against them.

“It is but we have to keep going and keep winning games,” he said when asked if it’s now unlikely the Baggies will get back in the play-offs.

“We can’t look above us. We just have to concentrate on our game and hopefully that will get us in the top six.

“We have got a week off, no game next week, we have to come back fresh, ready to go and give it everything in the last eight games.

“We still believe. We’ve started performing better recently.