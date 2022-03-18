Steve Bruce turns up pressure on West Brom players ahead of Bristol City trip

Steve Bruce pointing during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

“Now I’m going to put the pressure on us,” he said.

“We’ve got a huge game at Bristol City on Saturday. Can we go and repeat that kind of performance?

“Let’s hope we can because we have to win.”

The manager’s words, especially when it comes to this group of players, were interesting and no doubt carefully selected.

Albion’s form from December through to February has been well documented with a woeful run of one win from 13 games appearing to end their promotion hopes.

But after hitting rock bottom with a dismal home defeat to Swansea, they turned the page on a new chapter by securing a comfortable win at Hull a fortnight ago.

That was followed by the Baggies fighting back from two goals down to earn a point against high-flying Huddersfield.

And then they went on to produce arguably their best display of the season against Fulham.

Face to face with the best team in the division, Albion were superior all over the park and rightly went off to a standing ovation.

Bruce’s men were so good that is difficult to take anything away from their display. But the truth is Albion’s players went into that match with the pressure off.

Everyone expected champions-elect Fulham to leave The Hawthorns with three points.

But with little expectation on their shoulders, Albion’s players produced a performance that saw them dominate rfom virtually the first minute to the last.

The trouble is they have performed when the pressure has been off before.

The Baggies never really looked like staying in the Premier League last season. But they took points off Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bruce will know that. And with his team now just six points outside the play-offs, they do have a shot at promotion once again.

With just nine games of the season remaining, time is running out.

But Albion take on an average Bristol City side tomorrow that has very little to play for.

They should be confident. They should be in good spirits. And they should win. It’s just a question of whether they are mentally strong enough to go again.

With Albion having been so good against Fulham, Bruce is highly likely to stick with the same team for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Semi Ajayi and Matt Clarke have been exceptional at centre-back ever since the boss opted for a 3-5-2 formation. In midfield, Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore are benefitting from the youthful exuberance of Taylor Gardner-Hickman.