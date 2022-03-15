Steve Bruce: Contract ‘has nothing to do with Sam Johnstone West Brom errors’

Sam Johnstone (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

England international Johnstone was at fault for both goals scored by the Terriers last Friday – in a match that eventually finished 2-2.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham.

Johnstone’s impending exit has led to concern amongst supporters that the keeper won’t be at his best for the final 11 games of the season.

Bruce, though, is confident the shot-stopper will get back to his best, with the keeper set to start tonight’s clash with Fulham.

“The supporters are right to voice their concerns,” Bruce said.

“But Sam is a very good goalkeeper. He will be disappointed with the Huddersfield game.

“But these things happen, goalkeepers make mistakes and when they do they are usually punished.

“Thankfully, he doesn’t make too many of them. And he hasn’t made a mistake because he is out of contract.

“Everyone makes mistakes.

“Now it’s all about how he reacts from it. And I’m confident Sam will react in the right way.”

Bruce admits it’s highly likely Johnstone will leave Albion this summer.

“The biggest disappointment for me is that he is out of contract,” the boss added. “We’re probably going to lose our biggest asset on a Bosman, which is not great for anyone.