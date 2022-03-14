Andy Carroll still eyeing play-offs for West Brom

Andy Carroll (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies faced the high-flying Terriers on Friday knowing they needed a result to keep their faint promotion hopes alive.

But with seven minutes to go they were 2-0 down – with Danny Ward having netted twice for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Both those goals were down to mistakes from England international keeper Sam Johnstone.

But just when it looked like Albion would slip to their fourth defeat in five games, Karlan Grant and Andy Carroll scored within 60 seconds of each other to haul Steve Bruce’s side level.

And incredibly the thrilling come back could have been even better – with Grant then going to rattle the crossbar in the 90th minute.

“When we went down 2-0 the fight was there we didn’t give up,” Carroll said.

“It just proves that the lads still want it.

“We fought back and got the point that we needed.

“We walked off the pitch with our heads held high.

“And on another day, we could have got all three points.

“We had a few chances from the ball coming into the box and it pinballed around in the area, but it wasn’t to be.

“We have taken four points from the last two matches and we have another two games this week before the break.

“It is a massive week and we still haven’t taken our eye off where we need to be.”

Carroll’s goal against Huddersfield was his first for Albion since joining on a short-term deal back in January.

The towering striker headed home an excellent cross from Semi Ajayi.

And Carroll said that delivery made his job easy.

“It’s such a great feeling every time the ball hits the back of the net,” the former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham man said.

“That’s part of my job and it’s a great feeling to get my first for the club. The manager had told me to tell the other lads to get the ball in the box.

“There wasn’t much going on so he told me to get in the box and get on the end of things in there.

“Semi hesitated the first time I was ready to make my run but when he eventually crossed it, it was a great ball into the box and I didn’t really have to do too much.

“I’m just glad I got my head on it.

“The lads showed great character and determination to never give up.

“There was booing inside the ground (at half-time) and the lads could have given up but they stayed with it.

Carroll has impressed Albion’s fans with his attitude and will to win ever since arriving at The Hawthorns.

The 33-year-old has played more than 300 league games since making his debut for Newcastle back in 2006.

And he says he will continue to give everything every time he plays – with the striker saying he still feels privileged to be a footballer.

“If I don’t give 100 per cent then there is no point being out there,” he added.