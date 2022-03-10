Ron Gourlay vows to battle vultures circling young West Brom stars

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Over the past few years fans have become frustrated due to a host of talented youngsters opting to leave The Hawthorns to go elsewhere.

Back in 2019 Morgan Rogers left the club for Manchester City. The likes of Tim Iroegbunam, Finley Thorndike and Finn Azaz have all departed for rivals Villa.

While last week, Chelsea nabbed talented youngster Leo Cardoso – who has been described as one of the 'best under-16s in Europe.'

Gourlay admits it is hard to keep a young player when one of the countries biggest clubs comes calling – with striker Reyes Cleary the latest teenager to be linked with a move away.

But he says in recent years, Albion have tied down a lot more of their hot prospects – with Taylor Gardner-Hickman one example.

And he is believes the best way to keep hot prospects is to show them there is a pathway into the first-team.

"While young players have left you have got to balance that with the number of players that we have extended and signed," said Gourlay who have previously worked for Manchester United, Chelsea and Reading.

"We have kept a lot of players, young Taylor (Gardner-Hickman) being one.

"But a lot of the guys on the verge (of the first-team), their contracts have been extended.

"The club has managed to tidy that up quite rapidly but unfortunately you are going to lose one or two along the way. Every club does.

"But we are trying and working very hard to stop clubs taking our best young talents.

"We have to enhance the offering we have here. They have got to be able to see a pathway. We have got to be able to demonstrate to parents there is an opportunity there to come through the ranks.

"I spent 10 years at Chelsea. It's a magnificent club with magnificent facilities and it's the same with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City.

"It's always going to be a challenge when one of the big boys comes in.