Ron Gourlay: West Brom change is coming

Ron Gourlay (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And the CEO says changes will happen whatever division the Baggies find themselves in and despite the majority of the squad being under contact.

Gourlay still believes Albion can mount a serious push for promotion this year despite a poor recent run seeing the team slump to 13th in the Championship.

But whether they are in the second tier or the Premier League, the Scotsman feels changes are needed in the playing squad next season.

As things stand, Sam Johnstone, David Button and Andy Carroll are the only contracted players who deals expire this summer.

And that means Albion are likely to have to get creative if they are to succeed in the difficult task of moving a few players on.

“There is always room for manoeuvre and I think there are certainly change is coming,” Gourlay said when asked if there will be a rebuild at Albion this summer.

“We are still learning about individuals and things can change in football.

“If you look at the first 10 games, we started brilliantly. You would never have said that we’d be in this situation.

“When the confidence and energy gets sucked out, it’s challenging – but it can come back again.

“I do, though, think we are very inbalanced as a squad.

“We are quite light in certain positions but we have six or seven centre-halves, so you have the job of keeping all of them happy.