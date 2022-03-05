West Brom's Jake Livermore full of remorse over red card

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Referee Leigh Doughty shows a straight red card to Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion as he sends him off in the first half of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And the Baggies boss is hoping the return of his skipper will lift his struggling side as they prepare to take on Hull tomorrow.

Livermore was sent off just 39 minutes into Bruce’s first game as Albion manager – with the team then going on to lose at Bramall Lane.

And it’s fair to say the Baggies’ midfield has struggled without him – with the team taking just one point from the subsequent four matches the captain was suspended four.

Following the game in Yorkshire, Bruce – who signed Livermore for Hull back in 2013 – decided to appeal the midfielder’s red card.

But the boss believes, in the modern game, all players run the risk of being sent off if they go to ground.

And he said Livermore regrets the tackle that led to his dismissal.

“Jake has been full of remorse, upset, disappointed,” Bruce said when asked how Livermore has been while suspended.

“But look, he has made his living and the reason why he got to the levels he got to were his ability to do that.

“He did it fantastically well for me when he was younger, when I took him from Tottenham.

“He is somebody in midfield who breaks it up – that’s when he is at his best.

“But he can’t make a challenge like the one he made at Sheffield United.

“You can’t run the risk. Unless it really is last-ditch, then you can’t really go to ground and give the referee that opportunity.

“It’s what comes natural to him. He sees the ball wants to win it and will do everything possible to do that, he just has to refine it a little bit.”

Asked if the way football is played nowadays means Livermore had to reinvent himself, Bruce continued: “I don’t think he has to reinvent himself, you can still be aggressive in your work, you have just got to stop that challenge where you go to ground basically.

“I want him to be Jake and be aggressive that’s what his strengths are.

“I had him at 22, he is now 32.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be the same Jake, he has made a living for himself and been a very, very good player and been capped by England because of what he had and that ability.”

Albion face Hull tomorrow on a dreadful run that has effectively ended their hopes of securing an instant return to the Premier League.

Bruce has failed to win any of his five games in charge – with four of those ending in defeat.

But Albion’s dismal form precedes his arrival with the team having won just one of their last 13 matches.

The boss, though, thinks the skipper’s return will be a boost for his confidence-hit team mates.

“He (Livermore) will give everybody a lift with his experience and know-how,” the former Newcastle boss added.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him before. I signed him for Hull City.

“He will give us something. He is an experienced player who has been there, done it, worn the t-shirt.