Taylor Gardner-Hickman is not central to Steve Bruce’s West Brom plans

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Since replacing Valerien Ismael as boss last month, Bruce has endured a nightmare start to his Albion career with the 61-year-old taking just one point from his opening five games.

In the majority of those matches, Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Adam Reach have struggled as a midfield three.

But Gardner-Hickman – who began the season as understudy to Darnell Furlong at right wing-back – was named man-of-the-match when he played in the middle of the park at Coventry back in December.

And with other players struggling for form and confidence, fans want to see the 20-year-old given another chance.

“I believe his best position is right-back,” Bruce said when asked why he didn’t give Garnder-Hickman a run in central midfield during Monday’s defeat to Swansea.

“I believe he’s played in midfield but I think if you ask anybody in the youth team or academy area they will say full-back is his best position.

“It’s difficult enough to put a young one in when you’re struggling, let alone play him out of position.

“In hindsight, Gardner-Hickman is knocking on the door.

“If we keep getting the response we’re getting, then there might be a time when the young ones come in.

“Certainly, I’ll look into it.”

Meanwhile, Bruce has told his players they must handle the pressure of expectation better.

The Baggies were booed off following the loss to Swansea - with fans targeting the players with chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

“There’s a lot of anxiety around the area, on the terraces,” Bruce said.

“But we should be able to handle it better.

“This club’s been in the Premier League for 13 years out of the last 20.

“I’ve told the players ‘you’ve got to expect that expectation. That’s why you’re here.’

“You expect West Brom to be at the top end of this division, not mid-table.

“We looked nervous against Swansea, as if the ball was a problem.