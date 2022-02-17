Steve Bruce delighted with Andy Carroll's West Brom attitude

Andy Carroll (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carroll has made a positive impression since joining the Baggies as a free agent last month – with the striker giving the team a real focal point in attack.

Bruce knows Carroll well with the duo having spent two years at Newcastle together.

And the boss is delighted that the striker appears to have put previous injury problems behind him – with the 33-year-old going to be key if Albion are to reignite their promotion hopes.

"Andy gives us a focal point and his attitude has been immense," Bruce said.

"He worked his socks off against Blackburn and proved that he is fit which is pleasing.

"It’s imperative he stays fit at the moment with the problems we have got so well done to him."

While Carroll has impressed in his three outings so far, overall the Baggies have struggled with the team now four games without a win.

The striker, though, everybody at the club is confident results will soon turn.

"Wins are, of course, important but when you look at it the league is really tight," Carroll said.

"Just getting a couple of wins will get us right back into it.

"None of us are pressing any panic buttons at the minute.

"We just need that bit of luck to fall our way and I'm confident, once it does, the results will flow.

"I've come here to score goals, create chances and win games in order to try and get us to the Premier League.

"We'll get goals because I know and have seen we have a team full of them."

Carroll revealed Albion's players are enjoying Bruce's training methods, which involve a lot of short, sharp, games.

But he said one player who isn't enjoying them quite so much is Karlan Grant.

"The training he (Bruce) puts on is sharp and intense and the lads are really enjoying it," the striker continued.

"There is a lot of small-sided games which the gaffer likes to do to allow competition among the lads.

"I've had managers in the past who haven't liked playing five-v-five or six-v-six games.

"But the gaffer likes it and the boys do to.

"The day before a game, the worst player in those games has to bring the shower gels in. Thankfully, I haven't been on the losing team yet.